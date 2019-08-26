Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Trimmed Stake by $3.42 Million; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Cadence Capital Management Has Trimmed Position

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 9.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 22.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 10,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,364 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 44,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.26. About 839,298 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Drugmaker Eli Lilly posts quarterly profit; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021086 Company: LILLY; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AS WELL AS SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS); 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 10-5 TO BACK LILLY-INCTYE’S BARICITINIB 2MG; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s earnings beat expectations, and its improved outlook overcomes regulatory setback; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 25,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd has 11,767 shares. Lipe And Dalton reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wheatland invested 4.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated has 43,529 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 61,025 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% or 123,900 shares. Andra Ap holds 43,900 shares. Regions Fincl reported 2.21% stake. Private Cap invested in 4,003 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Halsey Associate Ct accumulated 14,846 shares. Golub Grp Ltd invested in 394,746 shares or 4.04% of the stock. Northside Mgmt has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osher Van De Voorde Invest Management reported 4.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Illinois-based Nadler Fincl Gru Inc has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hayek Kallen Mngmt has 84,390 shares for 6.45% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Stock Remains a Strong Pick for an Investor’s Cloud Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $79.18 million activity. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was made by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Longtime Genentech exec retiring as new CEO settles in – San Francisco Business Times” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roche prices Rozlytrek below Bayer & Lilly’s Vitrakvi – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly, Evidation Health and Apple Study Shows Personal Digital Devices May Help in the Identification of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Mild Alzheimer’s Disease Dementia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.