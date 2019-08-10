Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position by $653,874

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 2,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 263,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.80M, down from 266,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Inv Advsr reported 3.01% stake. Marietta Limited Liability Com has 89,496 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 2.35% or 163,217 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru reported 700,808 shares stake. Clark Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 90,714 shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated holds 1.55% or 229,795 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 537,095 shares. The California-based Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 263,313 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs has invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has 840,093 shares for 3.91% of their portfolio. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc owns 46,550 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Allen Limited Liability Co holds 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,683 shares.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares to 92,929 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,464 shares. Holderness Invs reported 1,421 shares. 5 are owned by Washington Comml Bank. Comgest Sas has invested 5.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Beese Fulmer invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 974 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 24 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc accumulated 3,803 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 86,986 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.21% or 16,466 shares. California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 12,642 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cypress owns 0.2% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,988 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Orrstown Fincl Services invested 1.53% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

