Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Holding by $3.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Holding by $1.42 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 237,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 489,506 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, down from 726,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 329,934 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 25,039 shares to 75,117 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 36,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc. by 162,421 shares to 436,914 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).