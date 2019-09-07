Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Cut Holding by $3.42 Million as Market Value Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Sq Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $209.35 Million as Market Value Rose

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 54.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.59 million, down from 8.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 2.08M shares traded or 52.77% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 230,643 shares or 3.82% of the stock. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Com reported 13,408 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 3.74 million are held by Amp Cap. The California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riggs Asset Managment Commerce has 3,871 shares. First Citizens Bankshares Communications has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). At Retail Bank holds 0.31% or 21,769 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 885,394 shares. Aristotle Cap Limited Liability Co owns 6.01M shares. Sather Gru owns 3.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 149,822 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 25,000 shares. Dorsal Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 10.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 78,778 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 5,603 shares. Oppenheimer holds 2.55% or 809,912 shares.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 25,039 shares to 75,117 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

