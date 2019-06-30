Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $10.64 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 81.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 1.33M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 49.55M shares traded or 99.64% up from the average. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Are Selling Arista: Here’s Why They’re Wrong – Nasdaq” on June 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft’s Next-Gen Xbox Is Sticking With AMD’s Chips – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2019 : VEON, TRUE, CZR, FDC, KR, LC, LXP, PFE, AEG, MSFT, QCOM, INTC – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stadia Is Going the Platform Route – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares to 264,316 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management invested 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wheatland Advsr Inc reported 4.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet North America Advisors Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 190,768 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Lp invested in 0.71% or 3.04M shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has 1.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 9,746 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 1.33% stake. Valley National Advisers owns 78,723 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Ltd Liability has 1.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 240,830 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,000 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi accumulated 43,871 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monroe Financial Bank And Mi accumulated 20,409 shares. Tealwood Asset Inc reported 0.91% stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fresh Stock Records Within Reach – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.