Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Upped Holding by $953.43 Million; Hightower Advisors Upped Its Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $26.63 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10476.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 119.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120.32 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02B, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14710% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 147,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 148,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Lawrence Taylor W. Wood Michael J sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Delaware owns 75,123 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Montgomery Management Incorporated accumulated 9,600 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Jacobs And Ca owns 7,743 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). King Wealth holds 8,811 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ellington Management Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Llc owns 484,490 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Central Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Redwood Invests reported 44,740 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cwm Ltd Llc reported 0.18% stake. Numerixs Inv Technology has 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Virginia-based Palladium Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New York-based Joel Isaacson Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,678 shares to 21,238 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 262,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.