Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $13.74 Million; Regal Investment Advisors Decreased Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Market Value Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 117,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.32M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.66. About 5.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 25,561 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85 million, down from 27,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 545,172 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON CHARITY REPORT; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT – JANICE FIELDS BEEN NOMINATED TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON APRIL 27

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,850 shares to 928,638 shares, valued at $94.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Limited Liability Co holds 413,807 shares or 3.58% of its portfolio. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,738 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Maple Cap Management Incorporated reported 5.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Capital Lc holds 255,640 shares. S&Co Inc reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Page Arthur B has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 16.04M shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 7,284 shares stake. Allen Ltd Liability Co owns 1.39 million shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel accumulated 6,665 shares. Platinum Investment Ltd holds 25,835 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 21,778 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.19% or 4,022 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has 9,385 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Intersect Lc, California-based fund reported 71,188 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs reported 113,749 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 1,939 shares. 29,485 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Management. 1,302 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Farmers Bankshares holds 27,139 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Limited Liability Company reported 1,786 shares stake. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 10,592 shares. Markston Int Limited Liability owns 0.86% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 38,481 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 38,611 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 149,618 shares stake. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 1,992 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Limited Liability Com has invested 3.44% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 144,766 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh accumulated 309,323 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 2,500 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,757 shares to 243,110 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,032 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

