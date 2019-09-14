Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alley Company Has Lowered Position by $526,414; Peapack Gladstone Financial Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake by $523,710 as Share Value Rose

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 2,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 142,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.57 million, down from 144,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cookson Peirce & invested in 2.32% or 205,618 shares. Colrain Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 6.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4.57M shares stake. First National Bank & Trust has invested 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 3,948 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Rech Mgmt Inc has 5,005 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Torray Ltd holds 187,993 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Sterling Inv Mgmt stated it has 32,567 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Limited Liability Co owns 7,689 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Overbrook Mngmt Corporation accumulated 92,561 shares. Farmers Trust holds 2.82% or 74,555 shares. Natixis reported 2.9% stake. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81 million and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,824 shares to 91,847 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Mngmt accumulated 54,510 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 14,257 shares. Liberty Cap Management holds 26,602 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.26% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp holds 58,703 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd stated it has 4,838 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 2,713 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc reported 22,378 shares. Blair William And Il holds 524,118 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Blume Management invested in 0.03% or 300 shares. Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 1,269 shares. London Commerce Of Virginia has 357,102 shares. Intact Mgmt holds 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 58,300 shares. Moreover, Northstar Gru has 0.46% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 4,296 shares to 30,943 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 447,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).