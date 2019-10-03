Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alley Company Cut Stake; As Hologic (HOLX) Stock Price Rose, American Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Alley Company Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc sold 3,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,836 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 77,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 21.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 214,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 54,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 268,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 1.35 million shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Tr; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 10/04/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 16/04/2018 – hologic, inc | eviva stereotactic guided breast biopsy | K180233 | 04/10/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,092 shares to 117,613 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 18.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) by 32,068 shares to 796,306 shares, valued at $37.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham (NYSE:GHM) by 30,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV).