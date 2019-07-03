Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Allen Operations Has Lifted Holding; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $695,682 as Share Value Rose

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 200.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,683 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 2,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 5,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 32,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $136.58. About 15.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.75M shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,320 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack & owns 5,005 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Eagle Glob Lc has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barbara Oil has 20,000 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 7,673 shares. 22,521 are owned by Atlas Browninc. Mathes Inc reported 37,173 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,785 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Numerixs Invest owns 65,116 shares. Harvey Investment Co Lc has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Td Asset holds 1.96% or 10.91 million shares in its portfolio. Webster National Bank & Trust N A invested in 124,928 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.87% or 16,937 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp holds 12,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 94,849 were accumulated by Cubic Asset Ltd Liability Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corporation Tx owns 2,000 shares. Baltimore has invested 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burt Wealth holds 0.69% or 13,012 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com has 59,661 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diversified Investment Strategies Lc reported 68,403 shares or 7.66% of all its holdings. United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability owns 1.14M shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca accumulated 8,638 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Co accumulated 240,830 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 153,986 shares. Tru Investment reported 39,635 shares. Bangor Bancshares owns 27,649 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 6.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wms Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 137,921 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Weybosset Rech Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).