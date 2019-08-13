Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $6.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined While Steinberg Global Asset Management Lifted Its Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 388 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 3,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.77M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 20.48M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 6,224 shares to 89,594 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

