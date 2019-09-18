Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alleghany Trimmed Position as Shares Rose; Western Digital (WDC) Holder Loews Has Trimmed Position by $564,000

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 38,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198.95M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 13.35M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $62.67. About 2.21 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 69,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

