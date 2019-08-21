Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alleghany Lowered Its Position by $186.78 Million; John Deere (DE) Holder Markel Has Trimmed Its Position by $14.23 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69 million, down from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 21.19M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role

Markel Corp decreased its stake in John Deere (DE) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.78M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in John Deere for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 1.54M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPECT “STRONG” MARGINS IN AGRICULTURE AND TURF BUSINESS GOING FORWARD; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36,450 shares to 461,618 shares, valued at $34.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp Class A (NYSE:HEI.A).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Koshinski Asset Management Inc reported 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Loomis Sayles LP stated it has 2.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Massachusetts-based Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.42% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). The Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 275,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.1% or 76,223 shares. Shelton Cap owns 674 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr holds 95,653 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust Commerce invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Btc Capital Mgmt reported 4,479 shares. The United Kingdom-based Generation Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 5.59% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 34,657 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 150 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc invested in 968,812 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.