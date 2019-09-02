Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding; Falcon Edge Capital LP Position in Uranium Energy (UEC) Has Raised by $365,600

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.0139 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9368. About 750,665 shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $14,030 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs owns 217,572 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 272,660 shares. 8,000 were accumulated by Hartford Fin. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 18,942 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Voya Inv Management Limited has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Wesbanco Bancshares invested in 0% or 15,000 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Progeny 3 holds 0.26% or 154,930 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 6.32M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 4,528 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc accumulated 25,176 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 18,000 shares. Empyrean Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 800,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 6,871 shares to 10,299 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.