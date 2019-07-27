Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Increased Stake; Everett Harris & Company Position in Factset Research Systems (FDS) Has Trimmed by $2.81 Million

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 11,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,755 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.92M, down from 168,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $283.56. About 244,447 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Rev $335.2M; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 14/05/2018 – FactSet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 13/03/2018 – EUR/USD Rises to 5-Day High of 1.2386 – Factset; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,020 shares to 95,709 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 342 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 251,240 shares. Scotia holds 1,847 shares. Veritable Lp owns 1,209 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 219,550 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 7,522 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 976 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.14% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 110,418 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Comml Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 59 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 69,082 shares. 3,847 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Liability. Bamco Ny reported 2.92 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

