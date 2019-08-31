Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Increased Stake by $17.06 Million; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Cut Its Hormel Foods (HRL) Position by $845,196 as Market Value Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 19,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 56,630 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 75,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.57 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo And Gardner Lc has invested 0.05% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Victory Capital Mngmt owns 3.95 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 64,561 shares. 31,822 were reported by Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp. 12,911 are held by Accredited Investors. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 3.17 million shares. Nebraska-based Bridges Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 34,848 shares. 257,887 were accumulated by United Service Automobile Association. Oppenheimer, a New York-based fund reported 21,923 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.15% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 16,097 are held by Leisure. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0.02% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). New York-based Cibc has invested 0.09% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hormel: Cream Rises To The Top – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Chose Not To Invest In Hormel Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Centene, Hormel Foods and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 12,857 shares to 15,005 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 12,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: 3 Reasons To Get The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.