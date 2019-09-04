Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Position; Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Coca (KO) Holding by $1.19 Million; Market Value Rose

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 25,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 529,015 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 554,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 7.19 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.91 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 56,767 shares to 725,580 shares, valued at $93.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).