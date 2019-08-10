Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder 10-15 Associates Has Boosted Its Holding by $578,799 as Share Value Rose; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake in Littelfuse Com (LFUS) as Share Value Declined

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc Com (LFUS) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 136,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The hedge fund held 460,883 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.10M, down from 597,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 144,756 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 4,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.73 million, up from 111,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,192 shares to 163,248 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.97M were reported by Srs Invest Management. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Company invested in 160,379 shares or 2.96% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.42% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,056 shares. Smithbridge Asset Incorporated De reported 51,292 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd holds 4.21% or 6.01 million shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 49,062 shares. The United Kingdom-based Waverton Invest Ltd has invested 9.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prospector Ptnrs Lc stated it has 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 230,435 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas has invested 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,841 shares. Moreover, Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Com has 4.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 194,091 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Lc has 61,357 shares. 43,871 are owned by Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft’s (MSFT) Cloud & Azure Adoption to Aid Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited owns 536,694 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Regions Fincl Corp invested in 236 shares. 40,684 were reported by First Trust Advisors L P. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 8,222 shares. 1,187 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability owns 22,634 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Pnc Financial Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Penobscot Inv Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 4,350 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.93% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 86,294 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 25 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronics Stock Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 31: ROG, GDI & More – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Littelfuse reports 2Q19 preliminary results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (NYSE:BR) by 49,612 shares to 236,251 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 610,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.69M shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp Com New (NYSE:FMC).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.