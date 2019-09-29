Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Forbes J M & Co Llp Raised Its Union Pac (UNP) Position by $993,044

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 5,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 91,872 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31 million, down from 97,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 5,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 68,863 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65 million, up from 62,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.69. About 3.21M shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 32,749 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru holds 5.81% or 71,200 shares. Hardman Johnston Limited Liability stated it has 433,680 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Duff Phelps Invest reported 64,430 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.31% or 3,573 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs invested in 0.38% or 7,503 shares. 300,000 were accumulated by Miura Glob Limited Liability Corp. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Somerville Kurt F stated it has 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner LP has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 1.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,626 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw Com has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company has 12.28M shares for 7.68% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 11,601 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 5,532 shares to 98,717 shares, valued at $8.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 5,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

