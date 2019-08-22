Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Holding; Consolidated Edison (ED) Holder Dupont Capital Management Increased Its Position by $2.40 Million as Valuation Declined

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,604 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 177,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 2.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 442.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 28,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 34,982 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 6,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $88.54. About 115,072 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 19,307 shares to 124,781 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Center (NYSE:SKT) by 52,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,706 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset owns 22,653 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) reported 0.09% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 334,336 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 62,994 shares. Spirit Of America Ny holds 0.02% or 1,310 shares. Regions Financial Corp reported 0.02% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 415 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd has 3,514 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 10,470 shares. Brighton Jones holds 2,745 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Qs Limited Liability Com owns 218,312 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 769 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Proposed Con Ed rate increase gets pushback from residents – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Chief Touts Safety, Innovation, Customer Digital Experience, and Solar Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $156,590 activity. Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,184 worth of stock. Cawley Timothy also bought $2,358 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31. 27 shares valued at $2,269 were bought by Sanchez Robert on Tuesday, April 30. Nadkarni Gurudatta D had bought 24 shares worth $2,096 on Wednesday, July 31. Another trade for 59 shares valued at $5,218 was bought by McAvoy John. Muccilo Robert also bought $7,530 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 3,738 shares. Marietta Prtnrs Llc accumulated 89,496 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 1.78% or 334,023 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Llc owns 20,776 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 5.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,554 shares. Davenport & Ltd Co owns 1.42M shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Dudley & Shanley has 82,194 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has invested 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hendley reported 5.3% stake. Moreover, Nippon Life Glob Americas has 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 511,347 shares. Fairview Investment Management Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 3.01% or 1.77M shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% or 16,378 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Research Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.25% or 3,550 shares. United Service Automobile Association has 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.57M shares.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 218 shares to 3,436 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC) by 7,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.