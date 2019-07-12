Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Position; Kiltearn Partners Llp Has Cut Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $11.22 Million as Market Value Rose

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 41,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.64. About 7.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 267,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.67 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 3.14M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TOMORROW WEDNESDAY MARCH 7 AT 3:30PM ET; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Morgan to captain World Xl against West lndies in T20 fundraiser; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – EXPECTED THAT FIT OUT WILL DELIVER A RESULT FOR YEAR WHICH IS HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED AND IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BRITVIC PLC BVIC.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.52 million shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ballentine Limited Liability holds 6,235 shares. Dana Incorporated holds 697,459 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. 1,000 are held by Sandy Spring Commercial Bank. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Savant Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,363 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors accumulated 22,623 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Park Natl Oh has 5,950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company accumulated 1,487 shares. Whitnell And Com stated it has 0.29% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 8,867 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.58% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Perritt Capital reported 7,125 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 110 shares stake.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $69.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 972,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “7 things to know today and why Disney streaming could outpace Netflix within 5 years – Orlando Business Journal” on June 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Declares Quarterly Dividends on Its Preferred Stock – Business Wire” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital Announces Agreement to Sell DocuWare GmbH – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 19,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sony and Microsoft’s New Consoles Will Be Big Loss Leaders – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Most Shorted Dow Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 3.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 104,716 shares. Fragasso Grp Inc Inc has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Invest Mngmt owns 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,430 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Com reported 0.53% stake. Allen Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.39M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Grp Plc invested 7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Channing Management Ltd Liability invested in 59,456 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 24.60M were accumulated by Swiss Retail Bank. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated holds 1.3% or 39,224 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 3.78M shares. Alpinvest Prtn Bv reported 1.21% stake. Evanson Asset Lc reported 21,964 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 21,466 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B has 949,518 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio.