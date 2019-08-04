Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Tiger Management Lowered Position; Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Increased Zebra Technolog (ZBRA) Holding

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 88,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 203,040 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95 million, down from 291,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zebra Technolog (ZBRA) by 2658.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 52,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 54,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, up from 1,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technolog for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 339,505 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wafra has invested 2.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.48% or 25,113 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 335,433 shares. Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,393 shares. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Company accumulated 9.04M shares or 6.23% of the stock. Catalyst Advisors Ltd owns 41,500 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,060 shares. Exchange Management has 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,238 shares. Cohen Lawrence B holds 61,046 shares. Birinyi Assoc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,450 shares. Essex owns 1.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,818 shares. Moreover, Cna Financial Corporation has 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 6.62% or 56,750 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Investment Limited Liability Company has 2.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 44,706 shares. British Columbia reported 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mexico Eq & Inc (MXE) by 110,335 shares to 202,824 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co/The by 10,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,694 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Br (NYSE:TAP).