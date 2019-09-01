Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Has Lifted by $9.18 Million Its Holding; Wexford Capital LP Has Decreased Position in Inphi (IPHI) as Share Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 143,848 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, up from 65,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 7,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The hedge fund held 27,990 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 35,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 856,779 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – Inphi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 5.1% Position in Inphi; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century stated it has 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Ameritas Prtn holds 0.01% or 3,689 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 821,020 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Northern holds 0.01% or 566,742 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Gru One Trading LP has 0% invested in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Wexford Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.1% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Invesco holds 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) or 132,609 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2,883 shares. 18,955 are owned by Los Angeles Management Equity Research. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.02% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.06M shares.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares to 951,951 shares, valued at $33.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 169,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,745 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 55,786 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 125,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,523 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

