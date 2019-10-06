Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Suncoast Equity Management Boosted Position; As Grubhub (GRUB) Share Price Declined, Scholtz & Company Lifted Position

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 15,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 32,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 16,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.68 million shares traded or 94.72% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 111,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 264,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.38M, up from 153,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Lululemon, Docusign Rise Premarket; Beyond Meat Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GrubHub: Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on February 02, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shake Shack’s Stock Could Soar – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Grab GRUB Like CEO, But Brace For A Brawl – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $154.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,324 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 14,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,014 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33M and $488.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.