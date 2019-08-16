Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted by $445.81 Million Its Holding; As Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose, Holder Broad Run Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 3.81 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13.20 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56B, up from 9.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13M shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 6,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68M, down from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $23.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.54. About 338,523 shares traded or 27.05% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Serv Group accumulated 13.33 million shares. Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,997 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bollard Limited Liability Company invested in 1.3% or 291,176 shares. Penobscot Mngmt has 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Excalibur Mngmt has 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Invests Lc has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Co invested in 295,543 shares. West Coast Lc stated it has 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clark Cap Group Inc Inc holds 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 485,043 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd reported 53,736 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 23,083 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt stated it has 123,515 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability has 402,910 shares. Moreover, Lau Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

