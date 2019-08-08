Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased Stake by $655,200; Icm Asset Management Has Lifted Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) Stake by $1.16 Million; Stock Value Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 66,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 2.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO) by 105.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.63% . The institutional investor held 282,300 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 45,364 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 09/05/2018 – Foap Expands Service Offering: Adds Video Creation to its Popular Missions Technology Platform; 29/03/2018 – ACCO BRANDS STARTS QTR DIV PROGRAMME, WITH DIV OF $0.06/SHR; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 03/04/2018 – ZoomEssence, Inc. Expands Culinary Innovation Naming Jeff Stopa Research Chef and Duncan Fader Vice President of Strategic Acco; 16/05/2018 – Acco Brands Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 28/03/2018 – Acco Brands Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) by 34,300 shares to 254,800 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

