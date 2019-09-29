Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Springbok Capital Management Raised Holding by $2.11 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Ibis Capital Partners Llp Boosted Position by $930,100

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3969.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 15,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 16,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS TO INVEST $30 MLN IN FRANCE OVER 3 YEARS TO HELP DEVELOP ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (Al) SECTOR IN FRANCE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 119.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 12,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 5,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chatham Cap Grp Inc owns 8,084 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Intrust Fincl Bank Na holds 0.55% or 16,041 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Limited Co reported 457 shares. Investment House Ltd holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,299 shares. 24,211 are owned by Citizens & Northern Corporation. Beck Cap owns 41,327 shares. Aldebaran has invested 3.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempner Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 33,620 shares. America First Advsr Ltd Llc reported 10 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 2.96% or 93,696 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 21,805 shares. Olstein Cap Lp holds 0.99% or 43,600 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 118,187 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 3.70M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Payden Rygel holds 334,000 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. 2,150 were accumulated by New England Inv And Retirement. Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 373,403 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,619 shares. 339,804 were reported by Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Td Capital Lc has 0.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,550 shares. Canal Insurance has 5.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc invested in 4.68% or 159,086 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Inc Oh holds 2.74 million shares. Moore Cap Management Lp invested in 150,000 shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp owns 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 111,764 shares. Massachusetts-based Investment Services has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Korea-based Korea has invested 3.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 14,697 shares to 303 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (Call) (NYSE:MLM) by 19,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).