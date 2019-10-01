Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Position by $395,143; Midas Management Has Raised Its Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding by $645,000

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02 million, up from 27,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 211,818 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 2,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 104,714 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03 million, down from 107,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $140.21. About 2.15 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp reported 17,623 shares stake. Stifel holds 0.07% or 325,274 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fin Ser holds 488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc holds 0.86% or 780,471 shares in its portfolio. Korea reported 39,700 shares stake. Stephens Ar reported 69,892 shares stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co accumulated 461,216 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 6,407 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.87% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 10,242 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund invested in 0.11% or 6,333 shares. United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Llp has invested 1.75% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Pnc Fincl Services Gru accumulated 144,198 shares. First Interstate Bancorp holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt invested 0.17% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fayez Sarofim accumulated 7,655 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

