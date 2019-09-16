Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Sequoia Financial Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Upped Autodesk (ADSK) Holding

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 4,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 130,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53 million, up from 126,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 6.45M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 99.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 4,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 2,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $153.74. About 452,775 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.19% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 2,493 shares. Hm Payson & Commerce has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Wetherby Asset owns 4,775 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 8,856 are owned by Huntington Bank. Gru One Trading Lp holds 4,613 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,772 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Liability. Macroview Invest holds 0.05% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 120 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,827 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 19,909 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Rech & Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 100 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Inc Llc stated it has 48,191 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Tributary Cap Limited Company holds 17,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City Cap has 2.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 29,059 shares or 1.7% of the stock. 209,118 are owned by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Qv Invsts holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 91,020 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 1.02M shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Amg Tru Commercial Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,574 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.55% or 19,771 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability reported 561,914 shares. Lathrop Investment Management Corp reported 161,704 shares stake. Florida-based Gruss & Communications has invested 6.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 4.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.65% stake. Thomasville Natl Bank has 5.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 223,031 shares. Trustmark National Bank Department owns 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,781 shares. Ulysses Ltd Llc accumulated 254,200 shares or 3.04% of the stock.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,494 shares to 26,467 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,854 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).