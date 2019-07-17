Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Salem Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $658,710; As Fedex (FDX) Market Value Declined, Cubic Asset Management Increased Stake by $344,805

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.79. About 2.61M shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,175 shares to 29,789 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Com L L C reported 1.37 million shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 159,250 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 3.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.97M shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs holds 2.64% or 377,801 shares in its portfolio. Wms Prns Lc owns 137,921 shares. Advsrs Management Limited Liability Company invested in 24,110 shares. Covington Cap Management owns 2.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 343,745 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 50,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Lc Delaware accumulated 488,390 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc has 5,760 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 77,897 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 104,716 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Third Point Ltd has invested 0.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 More Analysts Initiate Coverage on Slack – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DXC & Microsoft Strengthen Deal for Digital Transformation – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, UnitedHealth & Costco – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv reported 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Williams Jones Ltd Liability invested 0.81% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has 0.18% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Bancshares reported 19,180 shares stake. Nomura Hldg reported 4,610 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,873 shares. Quantbot LP reported 30,595 shares stake. Blume stated it has 5,496 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 0.1% or 47,501 shares. Dillon & Incorporated reported 9,662 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel reported 2.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Condor Capital Mgmt stated it has 10,594 shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 19.51 million shares or 2.91% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com invested in 18,087 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $419,160 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99M and $338.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares to 28,947 shares, valued at $6.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,849 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).