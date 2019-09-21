Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Has Increased Position; Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Shares Declined While Martin & Company Has Raised Holding by $596,356

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 53,031 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11 million, up from 50,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company's stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 226,308 shares traded or 37.98% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98B and $334.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 5,535 shares to 89,065 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,010 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Savings Bank De reported 2,385 shares. Stieven Cap Advisors LP stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 16,119 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 3,121 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,200 shares. Jennison Associates Lc, a New York-based fund reported 482,767 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 16,759 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has 0% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 10,719 shares. Mengis Mngmt owns 10,485 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 22,247 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.14M are owned by Vanguard. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.74 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc holds 0% or 10,660 shares. Heartland Advsrs Inc reported 400,000 shares stake. Washington Trust Comml Bank reported 0.04% stake.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $714.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 23,687 shares to 312,079 shares, valued at $48.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,366 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Co Ma invested in 730,554 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust reported 45,261 shares. 164,692 are owned by Washington Bank & Trust. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc has 40,391 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 60,186 shares or 5.58% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 5.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 120,158 were reported by Bernzott Cap Advsrs. 613,589 are held by Moody Commercial Bank Division. The Japan-based Mu Investments Ltd has invested 4.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kdi Capital Prns Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 121,618 shares. Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Capital City Tru Fl holds 3.05% or 55,222 shares. Zuckerman Invest Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commerce Bankshares reported 1.75M shares.

