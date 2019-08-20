Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Raised by $3.78 Million Its Position; Abbvie (ABBV) Holder Truenorth Has Boosted Its Position by $558,240 as Stock Value Declined

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 8.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft

Truenorth Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truenorth Inc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 26,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 19,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truenorth Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.86. About 7.28M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc owns 10,056 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Gfs Advsrs Lc has invested 1.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menlo Lc holds 4.22% or 50,226 shares. Investment Of America holds 3.76% or 199,365 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc accumulated 348 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Novare Management Ltd stated it has 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mengis Cap Mngmt accumulated 65,801 shares or 4.33% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund accumulated 152,538 shares or 3.94% of the stock. 13.70 million were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 5.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Martin Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1,971 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Covington Invest Advsr Inc holds 3.01% or 75,558 shares. Fort LP invested in 0.5% or 20,863 shares. Texas-based Westwood Group has invested 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 3.2% stake.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03 million and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,086 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated. Birmingham Cap Al has 1.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The California-based Jacobs & Ca has invested 0.82% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 10 has 140,370 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 12,488 shares. 80,588 were accumulated by Oxbow Limited Liability Corporation. 28,688 were accumulated by Greatmark Invest Prtn. Lvm Limited Mi has 3.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 181,895 shares. Advisory Service Inc accumulated 2,844 shares. Connecticut-based Essex Finance Services has invested 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cetera Limited Co reported 34,262 shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 286,363 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 95.19 million shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,712 shares. Heritage Investors invested in 88,522 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

Truenorth Inc, which manages about $406.36M and $257.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 248,673 shares to 1,851 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 41,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,642 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).