Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Paragon Capital Management Cut Position by $402,458; Western Un Co (WU) Shareholder Shell Asset Management Co Increased Its Stake

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 88.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 24,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 52,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 27,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 4.92 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards Bankshares holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 278,640 shares. Chemical National Bank holds 110,527 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Charter reported 102,553 shares. Gradient Invests Lc invested in 50,402 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has invested 2.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 27,692 are owned by Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Peak Asset Ltd Co holds 106,603 shares or 4.67% of its portfolio. Corda Inv Management Limited holds 0.16% or 11,241 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,605 shares. Tiger Management Limited Company invested 12.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,854 shares. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 58,372 shares. Logan Management Inc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 258,162 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.98M shares. 11,601 were reported by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $222.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 4,286 shares to 101,803 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 33,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,602 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Whittier Commerce has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 4,555 shares. 265,720 are held by Oak Associate Ltd Oh. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc accumulated 2.07% or 593,062 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Limited Liability Corp Ny invested in 11,105 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 18,492 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11.26 million shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 112,452 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.07% or 314,600 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 113,800 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Grimes And Inc owns 83,656 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Srb reported 24,619 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 51,063 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Mngmt Limited Liability holds 394,403 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). 1,600 are owned by Korea Inv.