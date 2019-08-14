Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Ironwood Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding by $406,341; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake by $3.60 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 131,771 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, down from 135,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 16.46 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 21/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s John Silvia Says the Fed Will Stay With Three Rate Hikes (Video); 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated stated it has 21,075 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Arrow Financial reported 12,891 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0.05% or 3.26 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,760 shares in its portfolio. 217,667 were reported by Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Delphi Mgmt Incorporated Ma accumulated 28,661 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Co reported 134,596 shares stake. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 724,986 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 23.95 million shares. Palladium Prns Limited Com invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Baldwin Limited owns 15,768 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Stifel Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 2.63M shares.

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00 million and $985.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 1.15M shares to 463,795 shares, valued at $16.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 10,655 shares to 32,373 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services accumulated 53,736 shares. Davis holds 5,822 shares. Cahill Advsrs accumulated 0.74% or 15,107 shares. Coatue Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 240,830 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs invested in 1.23% or 81,031 shares. Gradient Invests Limited stated it has 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 7.56% or 388,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management invested in 39,610 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx reported 61,395 shares. Amer Ltd Co holds 24,339 shares. Nottingham reported 4,862 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manchester Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited reported 1.96M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.