Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $601,958; Raffles Associates LP Holding in Cbs New (CBS) Has Boosted by $490,000 as Shares Rose

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 4,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,634 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 74,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 13.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.25. About 2.50M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB CPI +1.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.5 PCT IN JAN – CBS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO Les Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3; 17/05/2018 – CBS DIV COULD DILUTE NAI VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20%; 16/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Eric and Kim Tannenbaum Exit CBS TV Studios for Lionsgate Overall Deal; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS Says National Amusements Sought to Interfere With Special Board Meeting to Declare Dividend; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM IS SAID TO NOW PLAN TO MAKE COUNTER-PROPOSAL TO CBS:CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,872 were accumulated by Smithfield Trust Com. Associates New York owns 1.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,885 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Communication, a Colorado-based fund reported 23,127 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company has invested 1.63% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 15,800 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc reported 0.43% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Asset Mngmt has 19 shares. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Co has invested 0.07% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 261,402 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 619,056 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 21,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Financial Grp Inc reported 80,000 shares stake. Blb&B Advsr Lc reported 7,728 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc owns 123,995 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Blackstone, CBS, Disney, Global Payments, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Wynn Resorts and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBS-owned Channel 2 moves Ryan Baker from sports desk to morning news anchor – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,349 shares to 36,803 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.