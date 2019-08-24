Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding; As Groupon (Call) (GRPN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ulysses Management Cut Holding

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (GRPN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.95 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, down from 3.95B at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 8.42 million shares traded or 55.33% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 22/05/2018 – Groupon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Brighton Jones Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 10,626 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,065 shares. Whittier Tru Company invested in 173 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Lc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 20,112 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 268,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 13,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sessa Im LP holds 3.11 million shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Llc accumulated 0.01% or 17,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The has 294,082 shares. Mig Capital Lc holds 16.28 million shares or 7.84% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 800,000 shares. Amer Grp reported 284,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 771,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc has 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stralem And stated it has 3.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 248,742 shares or 3.86% of the stock. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Altfest L J And has 109,689 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riggs Asset Managment reported 3,871 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 2.1% or 1.01 million shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 56,401 shares. Rock Point Lc reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 34,534 shares or 3.58% of the stock. Mengis Cap invested 4.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 612,641 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 79.25 million shares or 2.12% of the stock.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10 million shares to 19.87 million shares, valued at $19.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).