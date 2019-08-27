Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While First Allied Advisory Services Cut Its Stake by $486,369; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Garde Capital Cut Position by $1.32 Million as Valuation Rose

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 303,715 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.84 million, down from 307,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.47. About 7.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 85,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.47. About 7.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capabilities with Zerto’s IT Resilience Platform™; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Com Nj has 51,660 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Madrona Financial Svcs Ltd holds 2.14% or 16,589 shares in its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hitchwood Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.00 million shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Tru Na reported 127,635 shares stake. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 52,027 shares. 24,485 are owned by Northside Capital Ltd Liability. Mraz Amerine & Assoc, a California-based fund reported 57,319 shares. Martin Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chatham Gru accumulated 5,449 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Mcf Advsrs Lc reported 21,161 shares stake. First City Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 29,992 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd Llc owns 2,470 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,905 shares to 38,150 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 18,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Management Talks Commercial Cloud and LinkedIn – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

