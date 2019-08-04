Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Diligent Investors Has Boosted Its Position; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Increased Its Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 51,026 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.36M, up from 44,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 3,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,907 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 62,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stick With Microsoft for a Strong Income Opportunity – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y holds 22,478 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Mgmt holds 4,449 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Limited Liability reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hartford Management has 3.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 957,416 shares. Boyar Asset Management invested in 77,424 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp holds 25,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Thomas White Limited has 11,767 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.33% or 2.26 million shares in its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 19.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Texas-based Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Secs Corporation reported 100,000 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us. Carlson Capital Lp owns 392,784 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mngmt invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc holds 301,599 shares.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Southwest (LUV) Q2 Earnings Beat, Q3 & 2019 Cost View Dull – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Costco Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Leggett’s (LEG) Strategic Growth Plan Bodes Well, Costs High – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,052 shares to 75,963 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,273 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 106,703 are owned by Lourd Ltd Liability Company. Capstone Fin owns 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,188 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.04% or 17,639 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 440,701 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd owns 13,174 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. 490 are held by Community Commercial Bank Na. Sol Capital Mgmt reported 6,164 shares stake. Legacy Private Tru Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,177 shares. Motco has 24,766 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 36,751 shares. Westpac Corp has 77,806 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,875 are owned by Monetary Management Group Inc Inc. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).