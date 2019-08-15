Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Lowered Holding by $631,917; Bowling Portfolio Management Stake in Freeport (FCX) Decreased by $442,392

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 5,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 142,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 16.35 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 11,573 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149,000, down from 48,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 15.36 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 324,533 were accumulated by Assetmark. 34,299 are owned by Sol Cap Mngmt. Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Filament Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Counsel Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.37% or 7,550 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.23% or 33,420 shares. M Hldgs Secs reported 45,206 shares. Oakmont reported 8.24% stake. Greenleaf invested in 0.32% or 164,173 shares. Selway Asset Management owns 3.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,880 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 5.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 4.60M shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 41,469 shares to 798,387 shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,056 shares to 19,309 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07M for 27.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has 203,126 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Srb Corp accumulated 55,343 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 0.08% or 128,500 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 525,525 shares. Cs Mckee LP owns 359,500 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Lc owns 35,630 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 3.86 million shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 28,588 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The Wyoming-based Cypress Capital Management Limited (Wy) has invested 1.55% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 336,632 are owned by Essex Invest Mgmt Comm Ltd Liability Corporation. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 2.18M shares. 1,997 are owned by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company. Calamos Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).