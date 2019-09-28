Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Boyar Asset Management Has Trimmed by $332,633 Its Position; As Landec (LNDC) Stock Price Rose, Signia Capital Management Has Increased by $927,306 Its Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 38.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 103,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 369,067 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 266,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 100,413 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “8th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100+ Leading Companies in San Francisco on September 4-5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec Welcomes Katrina Houde to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Landec Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 at 8 a.m. PT and Earnings Release set for July 30, 2019 After Market – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Curation Foods Announces New VP of Quality and Food Safety – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “21 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock on the Google Parent’s 21st Birthday – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

