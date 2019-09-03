Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Beck Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $420,147; Mig Capital Increases Stake in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY)

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 219,371 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $136.2. About 13.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Construction Demand to Buoy Deere Till Agriculture Picks Up – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alaska Airlines Announces Two Labor Contract Ratifications – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTEC, DE, TECD – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Shockwave Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the Coronary IVL System – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset owns 4,316 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 67,900 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 243,107 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% or 157,389 shares. Assetmark accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Mig Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 725,331 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 7,853 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De owns 100,055 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 13,400 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 10,330 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,119 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28M shares, valued at $57.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chinese agents using LinkedIn – NYT – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp Com (NYSE:ACRE) by 45,064 shares to 162,664 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 4,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).