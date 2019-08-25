Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Bangor Savings Bank Has Raised Holding; South Texas Money Management LTD Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 95.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 171,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 7,595 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 179,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vereit Inc by 844,129 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY) by 99,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 0.49% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fjarde Ap has 0.12% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 93,961 shares. 22,314 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. 277,675 are held by British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership reported 26,299 shares stake. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Regions Fincl holds 0.04% or 30,998 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,992 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% stake. Davidson Investment Advisors has invested 0.93% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Raymond James Incorporated stated it has 23,337 shares. Independent Franchise Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.53 million shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 70,000 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Global Invest Management Company has 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,790 shares. Amer Century invested 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Limited has 274,982 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Strategic Services Inc holds 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 64,137 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,547 shares. 28,142 are held by Marathon. Eastern Bancshares has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.83% or 358,410 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.97 million shares or 3.54% of the stock. The New York-based Inverness Counsel Lc has invested 4.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Fincl Bank has 44,916 shares. Culbertson A N And, a Virginia-based fund reported 117,610 shares. Da Davidson & Com owns 862,185 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 3.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipg Investment Advsrs Llc accumulated 27,013 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Ltd reported 8,100 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.57M shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 14,028 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,346 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT).