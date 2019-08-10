Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; As Novagold Resources (NG) Stock Rose, Old West Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $895,172

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Novagold Resources Inc (NG) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 223,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Novagold Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 2.03M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 44.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 19,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 64,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 44,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 152,475 shares to 61,955 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 6,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,783 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 43,529 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Spc Fincl reported 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marathon Management holds 28,142 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 55,078 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 3.07% or 9.17M shares. Cna Fincl Corporation has 185,400 shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,139 shares. Edgemoor Invest Inc owns 398,898 shares. Da Davidson & Communication has 862,185 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Patten Group has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) owns 73,244 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Com has 5.44% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.32 million shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Lc has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,304 shares. Matrix Asset Ny, a New York-based fund reported 225,420 shares.

Analysts await NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by NovaGold Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.