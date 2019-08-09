Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Alpinvest Partners Bv Trimmed Stake by $3.42 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Holder York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $21.54 Million

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 2.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 131.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 406,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 716,442 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.04M, up from 310,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 207,929 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 243,983 shares to 264,316 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mai Cap reported 1.71% stake. Asset Grp Inc holds 3,266 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 6.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 75,181 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Carmignac Gestion holds 821,130 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt invested 3.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Natixis has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.64 million shares. One Mgmt Lc invested in 51,485 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 4,184 shares in its portfolio. Richard C Young, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 47,957 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 7,673 shares. Macquarie Gru stated it has 4.48M shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Moreover, Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 425,735 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $266.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextdecade Corp by 618,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.