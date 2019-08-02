Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Affinity Investment Advisors Increased by $4.03 Million Its Position; As Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Stock Price Declined, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Increased by $1.81 Million Its Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,689 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23M, up from 86,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 24/05/2018 – Microland Launches ‘Digital Council-in-a-box’ with a Set of Unique Digital Accelerators for UK Councils; 01/05/2018 – BALLMER SAYS:NOT AGAINST ANOTHER BIG MSFT BUY, BUT PRICES HIGH; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 61.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 13,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 34,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $140.47. About 295,521 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based First Western Mgmt has invested 5.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,030 shares. Paragon Cap Management owns 78,149 shares or 5.58% of their US portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 35,087 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Aspen Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 26,501 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Kanawha Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 118,563 are held by Monetary Gp. Oberweis Asset Inc holds 0.09% or 3,770 shares. Lpl Financial holds 1.97 million shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. E&G Advsr LP holds 11,753 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14.08M shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.50 million are held by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv. 8,978 were accumulated by Partner Mgmt L P. First American Commercial Bank accumulated 225,445 shares.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations In (NYSE:WYN) by 21,018 shares to 56,949 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 16,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,043 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : PDBC, ZNGA, VSMV, VSDA, MSFT, VNQI – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 76,394 shares. 32,805 are owned by Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company. Prudential Public Limited Liability Com holds 4,779 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,186 shares. Waddell Reed holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) for 400,855 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 85,786 shares. 4,808 are owned by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Company. Gemmer Asset Limited Company stated it has 234 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3,320 shares. Penobscot owns 7,656 shares. 5,933 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Ltd. Citigroup has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 445,847 shares.