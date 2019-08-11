Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Upped Holding by $1.23 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Holding by $2.12 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 10,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,062 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 38,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 134,717 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 152,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) by 605,460 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $46.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S.A. by 54,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,515 shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 40,073 shares to 96,564 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.88M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

