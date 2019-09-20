Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Wespac Advisors Upped by $302,438 Its Holding; Masters Capital Management Has Cut Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stake by $15.49 Million as Shares Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 2,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 36.10M shares traded or 47.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.94 million, down from 3.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 1.85 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 23/03/2018 – SEVERSTAL’ PAO SVSTq.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 19/04/2018 – Evolution Mining Dropped to Underperform Vs Neutral by Credit Suisse; 05/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – BRAZIL SELIC RATE SEEN AT 6.25% AT END OF 2018: CREDIT SUISSE; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Lito Camacho, Vice Chairman, Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 22/03/2018 – Chinese consumers, especially the younger ones, increasingly favor local brands, Credit Suisse’s Emerging Consumer Survey found; 03/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE’S SWEENEY: CAPITAL GOODS IMPORTS ARE SURGING; 06/04/2018 – AK ALROSA PAO ALRS.MM : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – OMV AG OMVV.Vl : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in California Res Corp by 1.04 million shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boothbay Fund has 47,812 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Nottingham Inc holds 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5,729 shares. Lynch & Assoc In has 151,381 shares. 332,302 are owned by Mai Capital Mgmt. Ithaka Ltd Co stated it has 6.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Com owns 6.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.45 million shares. 50,290 are owned by Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.86 million shares. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Adv stated it has 16,007 shares. Boston Partners holds 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.75 million shares. Mu Ltd invested 4.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Invest Service Of America has invested 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graybill Bartz And Associate holds 1,767 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 17,440 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Lc.