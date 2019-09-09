Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Wealth Architects Has Decreased Holding; As Dominion Energy Com (D) Valuation Declined, Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Trimmed by $593,636 Its Holding

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com (D) by 25.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 7,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 22,694 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 30,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.37. About 3.74M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.06% or 7,494 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Cap holds 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 32,692 shares. Sphera Funds Ltd has invested 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newbrook Cap Advsr LP reported 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt stated it has 273,599 shares or 4.98% of all its holdings. Ci Inc has invested 1.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hudson Bay Cap Management LP stated it has 69,554 shares. Fire Group Inc holds 0.66% or 15,000 shares. 63,389 were reported by Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct. Hitchwood Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Of Virginia Va reported 195,526 shares. Harber Asset Limited Com holds 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12,562 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bellecapital Intl Ltd has 0.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 3,412 shares to 105,537 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Limited Company holds 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,668 shares. First Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 26,396 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Mcf Ltd Llc owns 1,578 shares. Rare Ltd owns 1.54 million shares or 8.07% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 162,181 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 61,773 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 5,033 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Llc has 0.35% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 429,772 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 18,082 were reported by Woodstock Corporation. Utah Retirement holds 143,388 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler Associates has invested 0.99% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).