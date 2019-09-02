Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Staley Capital Advisers Has Cut by $1.05 Million Its Stake; As Ppl Corp. (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Cut Its Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 8,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 670,067 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.03 million, down from 679,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 28,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 127,290 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 155,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 4.79M shares traded or 19.54% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (NYSE:ABB) by 23,968 shares to 290,980 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $434.91M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 7,986 shares to 398,657 shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

