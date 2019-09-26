Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Smith Salley & Associates Has Cut Its Position; Steinberg Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) as Stock Price Declined

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 14,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 209,893 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.12M, down from 224,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $139.69. About 3.87M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 94,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 2,979 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Invest Mgmt invested in 1.83% or 26,851 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invests has 3.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 249,997 shares. 97,528 were reported by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Inc. Reik & Limited Liability Corp reported 14,986 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Com invested in 3.87% or 319,913 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 1.38 million shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,031 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anderson Hoagland & owns 60,770 shares. First Western Cap Mngmt reported 2,485 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,088 shares. Seatown Pte Limited owns 132,700 shares for 3.25% of their portfolio.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,968 shares to 165,583 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

